A second coronavirus death occurred in Cumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.
As of midday Friday, Cumberland’s COVID-19 death total stood at two, with the first occurring last month.
York County’s death toll held steady at one, according to DOH. The York County coroner’s office confirmed the fatality occurred at UPMC Hanover hospital.
DOH has not logged any COVID-19 deaths for Adams or Franklin counties, but confirmed cases continue to rise.
DOH’s totals were: Adams, 19 on Friday, up from 18 on Thursday; Cumberland, 45 Friday, up from 41; Franklin, 26, up from 23; York, 121, up from 102.
Pennsylvanians should wear masks in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf recommended in a release Friday.
“Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander,” Wolf said.
“Staying home is the most effective way to protect yourself and others,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in the release.
“But, if you must go out because you are out of food or medication, then wearing a mask, or even a bandanna across your nose and mouth, could be an extra layer of protection,” Levine said. “You don’t need a surgical mask – we need those for our health care workers and first responders. We have guidance on universal masking on our website, including instructions on how to make your own.”
Statewide, positive tests climbed from 7,016 in 62 counties on Thursday to 8,420 in 63 counties Friday, according to DOH. Deaths increased from 90 to 102.
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 6 total 852, according to DOH.
Negative tests went up from 47,698 to 53,695.
Cases also rose in neighboring Maryland counties, according to that state’s Department of Health website.
As of Friday, Carroll County stood at 129 cases and five deaths. Cases totaled 105 Thursday.
In Frederick, where deaths stood at two, cases rose from 45 to 54.
Across Maryland, positive tests went from 2,331 to 2,758 while deaths rose from 36 to 42. Negative tests went from 18,890 to 20,932.
Stay-at-home orders are in place for the entirety of both states.
