Big, colorful hearts are popping up on businesses’ windows in downtown Gettysburg.
The construction-paper creations, inscribed with individualized messages of encouragement, are the work of borough resident Sarah Pearce.
With most businesses closed due to the pandemic, the downtown area looks “so empty right now,” Pearce said Sunday.
So, Pearce and her friend Jessica Woodard made it their mission to “brighten up our drive through town so it doesn’t feel so sad,” she said.
Pearce has gotten to know many business people during frequent walks downtown, and wants them to know “we’re not forgetting you during the shutdown,” she said.
“It’s been a really difficult week,” and it’s good to be “able to give them a smile,” she said.
Pearce writes a business’s name on the front of each heart and pens an appropriate thought on the back so it can be seen from inside.
Examples, she said, include things like “Thanks for the takeout!” and “Can’t wait till you reopen!”
The effort began Saturday morning, when Pearce and Woodard taped 28 hearts to windows. Along the way, Pearce realized “how many businesses there really are.”
She crafted 20 more of the pink, red, and purple hearts Saturday night, and continued production Sunday.
Others are welcome to get in on the act because “it’s physically impossible for me to get to every business” and hearts blow down sometimes, she said.
“If people want to do it themselves, that would be a wonderful expression,” Pearce said.
People in other towns are encouraged to join in too because the message is universal, she said.
Pearce is signing every heart with the name of an organization for which she’s the regional leader, Free Mom Hugs of South Central Pennsylvania.
“This is a group of adults (being a ‘mom’ or ‘dad’ is not required!) who originally united with the goal of supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in southcentral Pennsylvania. We also have a goal of providing a loving, supportive presence to our ENTIRE community during community crises, events and gatherings as well. Hugs are great medicine, and love is always welcomed!” according to the group’s Facebook page.
“Our message is just show love, acceptance, support wherever we can,” Pearce said.
Reactions have been strong.
For example, Jeffrey Gabel found a pink heart on the front window of the Majestic Theater, of which he is the founding executive director.
“I was surprised and delighted,” he wrote in a Facebook message.
“I don’t know if it was inspired by the Majestic’s marquee message, but such gestures of community solidarity are exactly what our country needs at this perilous time,” Gabel wrote.
The marquee announces the theater’s closing due to the coronavirus and proclaims, “Be safe, be kind, be hopeful.”
Several businesses posted pictures of the hearts and comments about them on their social media pages, Pearce said.
The hearts have drawn reactions from non-business people too, including favorable comments from people whom Pearce encountered while they were out walking their dogs downtown, she said.
Pearce hopes to “be cheerful” for the whole community, because “this is my home.”
The idea for the hearts came from efforts elsewhere to encourage and thank emergency first responders such as firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical personnel, Pearce said. Social media posts show people in various locations have been posting hearts on their front doors so passing first responders see them, she said.
Pearce is thinking about how to support first responders here.
To “show them some Gettysburg love, that would be really awesome,” she said.
