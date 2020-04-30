The COVID-19 pandemic has created a “new highway to get into people’s personal economy,” according to Jerry Mitchell, outreach specialist for the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office.
“A lot of people are hurting” due to job layoffs, market volatility and “so many people are scared due to COVID-19,” Mitchell told the Rotary Club of Gettysburg during its meeting Monday, which was held via the Zoom videoconferencing app due to the pandemic. Scammers are preying on that fear for their own advantage, Mitchell said.
“This is a high priority. It is affecting everyone’s life,” he said.
Mitchell told those in attendance to be on “high alert.”
“I would advise you not to just click on a random text message that was just sent your way,” Mitchell said.
He offered the same advice for email. If you did not sign up to receive alerts from a specific company, be aware of emails that appear to be legitimate, he said.
Scammers use unsolicited communications to lure in people, Mitchell said. When the recipient clicks on a link, the scammer receives access to their personal information.
Scammers also use the phone to lure their victims. Any phone call offering a deal is probably a scam, he said.
The attorney general’s website, www.attorneygeneral.gov/protect-yourself/identity-theft/, has resources for people to learn more about identity theft, Mitchell said. The website has a form for residents to submit complaints about potential scams. The attorney general also has a form so people can receive alerts when a new scam is discovered, Mitchell said.
Mitchell advises people to be on the lookout for price gouging. Price gouging is when a retailer charges more than 20 percent of the average price for an item during a declared emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The attorney general’s office has received more than 4,000 complaints since the pandemic began, Mitchell said. Complaints can be made at www.attorneygeneral.gov.
