Adams County has its first case of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.
In a widely shared Facebook post, a member of the patient’s family asked for prayers and for everyone to take social distancing seriously.
“For those who have been in contact with me, my father and my mother, please monitor your symptoms and stay safe out there,” she wrote.
The case was among the 185 confirmed statewide on the DOH website as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The total included 11 in Cumberland County and two in York. On Wednesday, the statewide total was 133.
The Adams person is a WellSpan Health patient, said Will Lavery, public relations manager for the regional health care provider.
He said Thursday he could not confirm which specific facilities were involved or the patient’s gender.
Not all COVID-19 cases require inpatient hospital treatment, Lavery said. He could not confirm whether the Adams person was receiving inpatient care.
The case is not causing changes at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, where coronavirus preparations were already in effect, Lavery said.
An outdoor testing station is in place at the Gettysburg hospital, and a similar outdoor facility is present at WellSpan Family Medicine-Fairfield, 4910 Fairfield Road, Lavery said. Both are reserved for patients referred by physicians, he said.
He urged members of the public to stay home as much as possible, obey social-distancing protocols, wash their hands, and sneeze into their elbows.
Extensive information about the coronavirus is at www.wellspan.org, Lavery said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.