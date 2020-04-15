Parking revenue has “cratered” to almost nothing in Gettysburg, where it normally accounts for nearly a quarter of the general fund budget, Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable said Tuesday.
If the federal government doesn’t come up with significant “stimulus” money for strapped municipalities, a property tax increase “would become almost a certainty” unless the borough slashes services, Gable said.
The 2020 budget forecasts parking revenue at $1.21 million, or about 23 percent of approximately $5.32 million in total revenue.
But parking income is now “pennies a day” compared to the period before Gov. Tom Wolf’s mid-March business shutdown order and subsequent stay-at-home order, Gable said.
Property tax funds are providing cash-flow now, Gable said. The budget includes nearly $1.87 million from such taxes, or about 35 percent of total revenues.
Also, “the borough has done a very good job building up its reserves” in the last several years since the council adopted a policy requiring funds equal to 18 percent of the annual operating budget be kept in reserve, Gable said.
As a result, he said, the borough can probably “get through July without a serious hurt” on its “operational capacity.”
But problems could arise “in the later part of the year if things don’t change dramatically in the next couple of months,” Gable said.
For example, receipts from earned income taxes (EIT) could take a hit this summer because so many residents are not working because of the pandemic, Gable said. The budget calls for some $512,000 from EIT.
Among other sources, empty hotels cast doubt on the budget’s forecast of $165,000 from the countywide “pillow tax” on overnight accommodations.
If the reserve is depleted, the policy requires the borough to build it back up within two years, putting pressure on upcoming budgets, Gable said.
‘Banner year’ lost
The borough was on track for a “banner year” in parking revenue, with a new one-day record of approximately $1,300 set Feb. 15 via the Passport smartphone application, Gable said.
The app, which the borough began using in 2015, represents about 35 percent of all parking revenue, and is a reliable “mirror” of the overall total including meters, kiosks, and permits, he said.
Setting a record the Saturday after Valentine’s Day hints at what the warm-weather tourist season might have been like if the coronavirus had not erupted, Gable said. Rising parking revenue also includes increased rates, including $2 per hour for meters on Lincoln Square.
“We’re not alone in this,” Gable said, referring to local businesses shut down because of the pandemic.
Parking income mirrors the fortunes of downtown businesses, he said.
“People don’t come to Gettysburg just to park,” he said.
Savings sought
To save money, the borough has laid off some staff, and officials are looking at a range of further options, Gable said.
It’s too soon to say what the next steps are, he said, but they could range from additional staff and service cuts to turning off some streetlights. The electric bill for the latter is approximately $100,000 annually, he said.
The borough has already shut down code enforcement operations except when complaints are received, Gable said. Two layoffs resulted, he said.
Project permit applications can still be filed, but nothing will be issued until the borough restarts regular operations, he said.
Part-time parking personnel are laid off, leaving the manager and a full-time assistant, Gable said.
Twenty-eight people are working full time for the borough now, Gable said, including eight in the borough hall, 13 in the police department, and the rest in public works.
The borough hall personnel are engaged in regular business such as applying for grants and preparing stormwater bills, plus other tasks such as completing a transfer of all borough data from an in-house server to the internet “cloud,” and clearing a 10-year backlog of separating out records that must be stored and properly discarding the rest, Gable said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.