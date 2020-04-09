Adams County has seen its first COVID-19 death.
Coroner Patricia Felix received notification of the death about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, she said.
The man died at a nursing home, said Felix, who declined to identify the specific facility.
State law requires notification of the coroner’s office when a death is caused by an infectious disease, Felix said Thursday.
She initiated the electronic death certificate process immediately, but the time required for information to pass through the state and federal systems kept it from being included on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website until Thursday, Felix said.
Felix sent out a letter early in the pandemic to let providers know her office can handle the electronic death certificate process for those not set up to do so, she said.
Positive cases in Adams rose from 33 Wednesday to 38 Thursday, with no patients on ventilators, according to midday totals on the state website.
Deaths rose from two to three in York County during the same period, while positive cases increased from 233 to 250, according to the website.
Totals for the other surrounding Pennsylvania counties were: Cumberland, 88 cases, up from 84, with deaths unchanged at two; and Franklin, 52 cases, up from 43, with no deaths.
Thursday’s statewide cases totaled 18,228, up from 16,239; deaths, 338, up from 310; negative tests, 87,374, up from 83,299.
Across Pennsylvania, 2,048 patients were hospitalized, with 589 on ventilators and 10 on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), machines similar to the heart-lung bypass machine used in open-heart surgery, according to the website.
Cases rose but deaths held steady in adjoining Maryland counties, according to that state’s website.
In Carroll, cases increased from 186 Wednesday to 203 Thursday, with 18 deaths.
In Frederick, cases rose from 199 to 233, with four deaths.
Maryland case total was 6,185, up from 5,529 Wednesday; deaths, 138, up from 124; and negative tests, 35,344, up from 32,933.
