A pilot program to transform some parking spaces into “parklets” is taking shape in Gettysburg.
Borough public works personnel Monday began building a parklet platform across parking spaces in the northwest quad of Lincoln Square, near The Pub and Restaurant.
The goal of the program, which the borough council has discussed since late May, is to provide additional space to help businesses comply with indoor social-distancing standards.
Hopes are the parklet under construction will open this coming weekend, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said Monday.
The first parklet is to be managed by the borough but may be reserved occasionally by organizations or businesses, she said.
Potential uses include tables and chairs where the public could consume takeout and food-truck fare, Marshall said.
Other parklets may be placed in front of businesses, which would pay a rental fee to offset construction costs, she said.
Two businesses have expressed interest, including one that might use the parklet to allow pedestrians to go around seating on a sidewalk, which, by being contiguous to the building, may allow table service of alcohol, Marshall said. Parklets could perhaps be used to display merchandise as well, she said.
Officials hope to “let people be creative” as the pilot program rolls out and later “tighten up if we have to,” Marshall said.
Construction is under way now in hope of making parklets available during as much of the tourist season as possible, she said.
Fees will depend on the cost of building a parklet, which will not be known precisely until the first one is finished, Marshall said.
Rules and fees are likely to be considered during the council’s next meeting, she said.
A special council meeting to finalize a budget for Community Development Block Grant funds is set for 4 p.m. Monday. The next regular council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 13 at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.