Gettysburg Borough and Main Street Gettysburg are teaming up to help businesses reopen when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Main Street Gettysburg will offer free sanitizer, masks, and signs to encourage social distancing to any business located within the borough, Main Street President Deb Adamik announced Thursday during a press conference. Businesses can register to receive the supplies at www.mainstreetgettysburg.org/msgcares. People can also use the website to financially support the program and register to receive informational emails “to help you navigate before, during and after your business reopens,” she said.
“We are building our community to come together with a spirit of ‘we can do this,’” Adamik said.
The borough is making the sanitizer in the employee breakroom with 180 proof alcohol supplied by Tatter Flag Brewery and Still Works, which has a taproom on Steinwehr Avenue, Borough Manager Charles Gabel said.
The borough is also making the signs to encourage social distancing and encouraging community members to donate handmade masks, Gabel said. The borough is allocating $30,000 from Department of Community and Economic Development funds that are earmarked to support local businesses, Gabel said.
The idea to make the products in-house came to fruition when she started researching how to purchase the items for businesses, said Adamik.
“We were astounded as to how expensive it is and the lack of availability,” she said.
The program is “not a one and done,” and its expansion will be considered based on feedback from business owners, Adamik said.
Gabel also announced Thursday the borough plans to make zero-interest loans available to businesses to help them reopen.
Initially the loan program will be solely for businesses within the borough that have been completely shuttered during the pandemic and unable to receive relief from state or federal programs, said Gabel. Fifty businesses that meet the criteria will be eligible to apply for $3,000 loans.
Gabel acknowledged there may not be 50 businesses that meet the criteria and said the borough will re-evaluate its requirements as it learns more.
“This is meant to evolve,” Gabel said.
The loan, Gabel said, is designed to help businesses with expenses such as rent, utilities, payroll and inventory. It is not for capital purchases, repairs or signage, Gabel said.
“The point is we want to help you get back into business after a long period of shutdown,” Gabel said.
Payments on the interest-free loan will not be required for the first 12 months after it is received, Gabel said. Businesses will then be required to make $125 monthly payments for two years, Gabel said.
Gettysburg Borough Council will vote on the loan program during its meeting on Monday, Gabel said.
“I have spoken individually to each council member and they are widely supportive of it,” he said.
Gettysburg Borough Council President Jacob Schindel praised borough staff for what he called an “innovative” idea. Schindel said his business, The Ragged Edge Coffeehouse on Chambersburg Street, currently does not qualify for the loan since it has been open for takeout but added if the criteria changes he will not be applying for the funding.
“It would be a conflict of interest since I am on the council,” Schindel said.
Gettysburg Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday via the Zoom videoconferencing app. The meeting will be livestreamed on Community Media of South Central PA’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/communitymedia.net/. Residents and property owners wishing to make public comment during the meeting must register before noon Monday, by contacting Gabel at CGable@GettysburgPA.gov or (717) 334-1160, ext. 222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.