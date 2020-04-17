HARRISBURG — Counties, not the state, might better determine which businesses can safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, said late Wednesday
Corman offered that explanation for Senate passage of two bills that would loosen Pennsylvania’s statewide shutdown of so-called non-life-sustaining businesses.
The Centre County Republican stressed, however, that any county decisions should be based on (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.
“We want to sure that employees as well as customers are safe,” he said.
State Rep. Dan Moul, an Adams County Republican, expressed his full agreement.
Construction activity should resume during the pandemic, he said.
“Operators of equipment like bulldozers, backhoes and cranes are in those cabs alone,” he said, thus there being little chance of a coronavirus impact.
Moul voted for reopening legislation Tuesday after a lengthy state House of Representatives debate. It’s a constituent-driven issue, he said.
Corman agreed, saying the bills were approved in response to overwhelming constituent phone calls and e-mails complaining of the statewide closure of so-called non-life-sustaining businesses.
Those allowed open, under the governor’s edict, are grocery stores, gas stations, health care facilities, pharmacies, and auto service operations.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf indicated earlier Wednesday he would “consider” signing the measure.
Corman strongly implied the legislative intends to pressure Wolf and state Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Lavine, MD, to ease pandemic-related business closures and lockdowns.
Moreover, Corman said plans are under consideration for a limited reopening of state liquor shops. That might involve certain stores in each county, he said.
“The (PLCB) are working on infrastructure issues,” he said. Specifics were not offered.
Wine and beer is available in supermarkets. Beer distributors are also open, which Corman cited as an inconsistency in the gubernatorial business closure order.
“We (state senators) each represent about 260,000 people,” he said. “And they are flooding us with phone calls and e-mails.”
The prime topic is business closure relief and availability of goods and services, Corman said.
“The constituents that I represent in my Centre-Hunting-Juniata County District deserve a response,” he insisted.
Several other legislators have said there are growing demands for dry cleaning services.
One bill would create a bi-partisan task force of legislators, the executive and judicial branches of state government.
The state House of Representatives approved the bills at issue late Tuesday.
Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, of Allegheny County, argued passage. He left the state Capitol before commenting.
However, state House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody of Allegheny County, said reopening businesses too soon defies the advice of medical experts.
“It would undo all the progress we’ve made against COVID-19,” he claimed.
The governor’s spokeswoman, Lyndsay Ravsenger, did not respond to inquiries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.