New guidelines for seasonal farm labor camps aim to protect workers and “ensure we keep agriculture moving,” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said Tuesday in an online news conference.
Over the weekend, the recommendations were shared with operators of seasonal farm labor camps covered by state permits, Redding said. More than 360 such camps exist across the state, including in Adams county, and house nearly 4,300 workers, he said.
It was “critical” to update the state’s guidance to ensure the continuity of planting processes and harvesting that goes on year-round of various crops, Redding said. The guidelines cover seasonal, migrant, and H-2A workers living in farm-provided housing. H-2A is a visa program for temporary workers.
The health and safety of agricultural workers are vital to ensuring food reaches Pennsylvanians’ tables, Redding said. He spoke from Redding Farm in Adams County.
Several of the recommendations involve workers’ living quarters, Redding said.
Recommendations include placing beds are at least six feet apart and orienting sleepers “head to toe” to reduce the chance of virus transmission, he said.
Workers should maintain six-foot social distancing in their quarters and wear cloth masks to be provided by camp operators, Redding said.
Sinks are to be kept stocked with soap, hand sanitizer is to be provided when water is not available, and cleaning and sanitizing supplies are to be available in all living quarters and worksites, he said.
A person is to be designated to make sure surfaces are disinfected regularly, Redding said.
The guidance sets forth what is to be done if a worker is diagnosed with the coronavirus, including contacting the local health department and finding out with whom the worker has been in close contact, Redding said.
Operators are to plan for quarantine housing, which Redding said is likely the biggest challenge posed by the recommendations. Such housing is to include separate sleeping, cooking, and bathing facilities, he said.
Persons suspected of being infected, with “mild” symptoms, are to be placed in individual rooms “if possible” and kept out of common areas, Redding said.
The state is not offering financial support for compliance, but additional costs are not expected to be “prohibitive,” he said.
Compliance should be possible “without much additional cost or difficulty,” he said.
The guidelines do not address paid leave for workers in quarantine, but the state’s “expectation” is that “employees would not be further harmed in their compensation if they’re COVID-19 positive,” Redding said.
The guidelines are recommendations and “clear expectations” rather than requirements, Redding said. the state is asking employers to “please adhere” to the guidelines, he said. The guidelines do not address enforcement, he said.
On the other hand, he said the guidelines do not supersede existing workplace requirements put in place by Gov. Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, Redding said. Those requirements are enforceable, he said, and the department’s inspectors will make sure the “right precautions” are in place, he said.
Guidance documents and information relating to agriculture and COVID-19 are at agriculture.pa.gov/COVID.
“On the other side” of the pandemic, Redding said he hopes “many lessons” will have been learned and Pennsylvanians will be “proud of the way we’ve protected our workforce and families.”
Even before the pandemic, the department’s Bureau of Food Safety oversaw camps where guest workers reside, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
The Seasonal Farm Labor Act sets standards for “conditions of work, living quarters, occupancy, camp sanitation, food facilities, fire protection, and safety of farm workers,” according to the release.
The release also describes a letter Wolf sent last week to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
“In addition to requests for funding stimulus, which was announced by the USDA last week, Wolf outlined Pennsylvania's need for a supported, well-paid H-2A workforce,” according to the release.
