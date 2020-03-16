Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg Bishop Ronald W. Gainer has temporarily suspended all daily and weekend Masses, according to a press release. Additionally, Gainer has suspended all public liturgies and devotions and has asked that all churches and chapels be closed, including all perpetual adoration chapels.
"Bishop Gainer made this decision after careful consideration of the recommendations from public health officials, and out of great concern for the health and well-being of the faithful, our clergy and parish staffs, given the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak," the press release stated. “For Catholics, the Eucharist is the source and summit of our life in Christ, strengthening us to remain firm in our faith as we journey through this life."
A listing of live broadcasting and/or recordings of Masses from parishes throughout the Diocese is available on the Health Alerts page of the Diocesan website, www.hbgdiocese.org. Daily and Sunday Masses are also available from EWTN on Comcast channel 291 in the Harrisburg area, or online at https://video.ewtn.com/daily-mass.
