A state mandated shutdown of construction projects has not affected the development of a new middle school at Bermudian Springs. At least not yet.
Bermudian Springs School District’s board approved a $38 million spending plan for a new middle school in early March, complete with a new turf practice field.
Since then, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf restricted public gatherings and shut down construction as a non-essential business to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The district still hopes to open the new school in January 2022, said Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss, even with the March 16 projected start date moved back a month. Starting in mid-April, construction can still be completed by mid-November 2020, allowing ample time for move-in.
“That’s as of right now, but who knows what could change,” Hotchkiss said.
During a March 9 meeting, the school board accepted a higher price tag than initially budgeted, $33.3 million, after bids returned a little more than $5 million higher than anticipated.
The board approved bids of: $22.2 million by eciConstruction LLC for general construction; $4.3 million by North bay Mechanical LLC for heating, ventilating and air conditioning; $3.8 million by Lobar Inc for electrical work; and $2 million by Rodney B. Smith Plumbing, Heating and Cooling for plumbing.
Through change orders and adjustments, the additional cost may be reduced by $3.6 million, Anthony Colestock, architect of the plan’s developing firm, said. The changes will not impact educational programming, he added.
“I’d venture to say that none of you would notice the difference when it’s all said and done,” he said.
The cost adjustment might have put more board members at ease if not for a drop in the 10-year treasury bond rate, greatly reducing the cost of lending. RVC Capital is handling the sale of the bond, Hotchkiss said.
“They’re keeping an eye on the market everyday waiting for it to stabilize,” said Hotchkiss.
Even though the cost of the project increased, the cost of the loan will be less than anticipated, said Hotchkiss.
With loans at an all-time low, the board voted 8-1 to include an agreement to pay $867,455 to Field Turf for the construction of a synthetic turf practice field at the new middle school.
The district had planned to purchase a less expensive grass field, but when irrigation and maintenance were factored in, the savings was diminished, Bermudian Springs School Board President Michael Wool said. Circumventing a two-year wait for seeded grass to grow also played a factor in the vote, he said.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, but being without that space for two years was going to create some challenges for our programs,” Wool said. “At the end of the day, we’re still significantly under our planned budget for the total cost of the project when you consider the financing of the bond.”
Ruth Griffie was the only no vote.
“It’s supposed to be a middle school practice field and playground and I think that’s entirely too much money,” she said.
In October, the board held a state-mandated public meeting to explain the planning process, justification for the project, and planned state and local funding. Because the project cost increased by more than 8 percent since that meeting, a second meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, is required to explain the cost increase and allow for feedback.
Schools were ordered by the state to remain closed through April 9, so the district is searching for ways to conduct the meeting without violating coronavirus-related social distancing and public gathering protocols, Hotchkiss said.
