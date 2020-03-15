Public access to the Cumberland Township Municipal Building is prohibited until the COVID-19 National Emergency is lifted following Centers for Disease Control protocol, according to a press release from Manager Ben Thomas.
Citizens are encouraged to contact appropriate township staff for assistance by telephone or by electronic means. E-mail addresses and telephone number extensions are available on the Township's web-site, www.cumberlandtownship.com
The March 19 and 24 public meetings are canceled, according to the press release. Rescheduled meetings will be advertised and posted on the township's website.
A Zoning Hearing Board hearing is scheduled for this March 18. That hearing will be re-evaluated on Monday regarding possible re-scheduling.
Cumberland Township has enacted an emergency disaster declaration to allow additional services to be available if needed; seek assistance from Adams County, Pa. Emergency Management Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Disaster Declaration also provides the opportunity for Cumberland Township to be reimbursed for expenses incurred for additional specific corona virus operations, the release state. This action follows emergency management operations plans.
Police services will be available with officers utilizing personal health and safety protocols that are in effect.
