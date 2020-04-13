The Salvation Army gave the local food pantry a much-needed boost on Monday.
A tractor trailer carrying 11 pallets of dried food pulled into the South Central Community Action Programs’ office on Stratton Street, Gettysburg, shortly before 3:30 p.m. The food will help fill the pantry, which has had difficulty stocking its shelves since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“This is huge for us,” SCCAP Executive Director Megan Shreve said.
Cindy Yearsley, regional manager for the Salvation Army, said the organization was happy to provide the truck and food.
“When Megan said she was having trouble, we decided to step in and see what we can do,” Yearsley said.
Lending a hand wherever needed is the Salvation Army’s mission, Yearsley said. The Salvation Army also assists people with rent, utility payments, clothing required for work, prescription medicine, heating oil, propane, state auto inspections and other one-time necessities. All Salvation Army assistance is funded through the Red Kettle Campaign at Gettysburg Walmart during the holiday season, Service Unit Chair Mary Smith said.
The 11 pallets of food the Salvation Army donated to SCCAP Monday is typically enough to keep the pantry stocked for two weeks, Lisa Beaver, pantry coordinator said. However, demand has been much higher since the pandemic began.
“We saw a 50 percent increase the first week in April compared to the first week in March,” Shreve said.
The SCCAP pantry in Gettysburg is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m., Shreve said. People in need just need to pull up to the pantry at 153 S. Stratton St., Gettysburg, and volunteers will deliver food to their vehicle.
If residents have extra dry food in their homes they wish to donate to SCCAP, there are bins outside of the food pantry, Shreve said. Donations to assist SCCAP’s ability to purchase food for the pantry can be sent to the pantry or made online at www.sccap.org/donation.
Shreve said she does not want people running to the grocery stores and stocking up on behalf of SCCAP. Clearing grocery store shelves to help people in need will prevent people from being able to access food for their families, Shreve said.
