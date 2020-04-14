Adams County coronavirus cases totaled 63 as of midday Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Monday’s total was 56. The county’s only death occurred April 7 in a nursing home the coroner declined to identify publicly.
Cumberland County’s death toll rose from three Monday to four, while cases increased from 122 to 124
Franklin County held steady at zero deaths, while cases rose from 66 to 69.
York County cases went from 331 to 371. Deaths held at three.
Statewide totals were 25,345 cases, up from 24,199; deaths were 584, up from 524; negative tests, 108,286, up from 105,593.
Case figures are cumulative since mid-March.
One of seven ventilators in Adams was in use for a COVID-19 patient Monday. Figures were not posted Tuesday.
Deaths and cases were up in adjacent Maryland counties, according to that state’s website.
In Carroll, deaths rose from 28 Monday to 29 Tuesday, while cases increased from 250 to 259.
In Frederick, deaths increased from 12 to 14 and cases went from 417 to 441.
Across Maryland, deaths increased from 262 to 302, cases went from 8,936 to 9,472, and negative tests went from 42,815 to 44,261.
