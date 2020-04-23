Gettysburg’s Memorial Day parade has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the fate of the traditional ceremony at Solders’ National Cemetery remains undecided.
The parade decision was made about two weeks ago, Gettysburg Joint Veterans Memorial Day Commission Chair Barry Decker said Wednesday.
The commission plans to meet via teleconference Tuesday to decide about the ceremony, which traditionally follows the parade, he said.
“We want to have these things,” but “we’re concerned about the welfare” of thousands of onlookers and participants who would normally have been involved, Decker said.
The situation is “unfortunate,” but “we would really run a risk for a lot of people, and we don’t want to do that,” Decker said.
Even with the statewide stay-at-home order presently set to expire May 8, it is difficult to foresee conditions on May 25, and the date is too close to allow groups to plan effectively, Decker said.
The pandemic has created something “almost like a nightmare” for groups and individuals trying to plan events, Decker said.
Even before the pandemic, the parade’s future was in flux for months as the commission and borough officials conducted extensive discussions.
At issue were the parade’s route and the fee the borough would charge to cover event security costs that jumped compared to previous years, including barricading intersections and extra hours for police.
By February, it was determined the route would be the same as in 2019, and the fee would be $1,500, as proposed by the commission. Donors had stepped forward to close the gap between the fee and the borough’s costs, officials said.
The commission plans to send a letter to provide formal notice of the parade cancellation to groups and individuals involved, Decker said.
