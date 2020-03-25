Confirmed COVID-19 cases held steady in Adams County as of midday Wednesday, but totals increased in some adjoining counties.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, cases in Adams and Cumberland were unchanged at six and 13, respectively, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Meanwhile, cases rose from 18 to 20 in York and from three to five in Franklin.
Statewide, confirmed cases rose from 851 in 40 counties on Tuesday to 1,127 in 44 counties on Wednesday, while deaths increased from seven to 11, according to the website. No deaths were in Adams or its Pennsylvania neighbors.
Negative test results totaled 11,193 statewide as of Wednesday, up from 8,643, according to the website.
In neighboring Maryland counties, cases rose from four to seven in Frederick but held steady at five in Carroll, according to that state’s department of health website.
Maryland’s statewide totals were 349 cases Tuesday versus 423 Wednesday, according to the website. Deaths there rose from three to four; none were in Frederick or Carroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.