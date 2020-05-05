A local nurse wants to continue the appreciation train.
Vickie Myers recently read an article in the Gettysburg Times about local healthcare workers receiving a free tank of gas at Gateway Mini Mart on Baltimore Street. The sign of appreciation was being funded by Ravi Singh, owner of Gateway Mini Mart, and Foursquare Church in Gettysburg.
Myers appreciated the gesture and wanted to do something to help another group of people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic – grocery workers.
She and Mark Chester, pastor of Foursquare Church, started a GoFundMe.com campaign to purchase gas cards for grocery store workers.
“I wanted to repay kindness with kindness,” Myers said.
Chester said his church will match up to $3,000 in donations made to the fund.
“I appreciate how Vickie and her co-workers wanted to pay it forward,” Chester said.
Myers and Chester are working with the managers of Weis, Kennie’s Markets and Giant to distribute the gift cards when the campaign ends. Store managers have indicated many customers have been mistreating their employees during the pandemic, Chester said.
Anyone who wishes to make a contribution to the fund can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/gasforgroceryworkers.
