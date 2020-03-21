The natural instinct after losing a loved one is to invite all who knew the person to congregate to mourn. During this unprecedented time of worldwide pandemic, alternative approaches are necessary.
One of the many arts of the funeral home director is to carefully and craftily choose their words during times of suffering. Letting families know that gatherings should be limited in number has been among one of the more difficult adjustments as social distancing becomes a way of life during the world’s reaction to COVID-19, also referred to as the coronavirus.
Some local mortuaries, such as Peter’s Funeral Home, are sticking to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of 50 people or less. Others, such as Monahan’s Funeral Home, are even more stringent, recommending private gatherings of no more than 10 for a traditional service and burial, with a memorial service to follow after virus concerns diminish.
“Families have been remarkably aware of what’s going on,” said Bill Monahan, funeral director and co-owner of Monahan Funeral Home. “They’ve been very cooperative in all the suggestions that have been made.”
Funeral homes know they are in a tough position, handling public health concerns while helping families cope with personal losses. Monahan, as well as Peter’s Funeral Home Supervisor Joseph Yingling, said they have taken recommendations from Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA) and the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), and state and local officials such as coroners from Adams and other counties when deciding how to proceed. Other funeral directors have also provided valuable insight, Monahan said.
At the suggestion of PFDA, Yingling said his staff has also urged funerals to limit attendance as much as possible.
“We’re not mandating it, but we’re telling people it’s a health concern,” Yingling said. “We use discretion for how to talk to families tenderly at this time because of all they’re going through.”
Church closings have required workarounds, Monahan said, adding that graveside services may be an alternative.
When removing and preparing bodies of the deceased, funeral staffs are uniquely positioned to handle a pandemic situation. Regardless of the reason for death, workers are trained to use universal precautions. This means treating all blood and certain body fluids as if they were infected with harmful pathogens, Monahan said.
Staffers are told the presumed cause of death by hospice workers, medical professionals or a coroner before attending to the body, Yingling said. A mask, gown, shoe covers and double gloves, among other garments, are used when caring for a body, Yingling said.
If a person dies in a hospital, facilities have refrigeration services that can preserve the body for up to two weeks, Yingling said. Before his staff can enter some nursing homes, Yingling said they’ve been interviewed about their recent travel history and had their temperature taken to ensure they are not presenting symptoms.
At Peters Funeral Home, embalming has been limited only to situations that require it, on the recommendation by another county coroner, Yingling said. The PFDA also recommends pre-arrangements should not be made except in cases of final illness or imminent death.
As the situation progresses, the Peters Funeral Home staff is considering limiting face-to-face interaction and may move toward a teleconferencing model, Yingling said.
As of noon Thursday, Pennsylvania had 133 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Adams County had none. To the north, Cumberland County had 10; to the east York County had two; and to the south Carroll County and Frederick County, both in Maryland, had one each.
“We want to limit exposure. We’re hearing people can have it without knowing they have it,” he said. “We’ll learn as we go on.”
