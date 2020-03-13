Carroll Valley Borough is closing its buildings to the public in an attempt to keep the public safe.
All Carroll Valley Municipal Buildings will be closed to public access beginning on Monday, March 16, and will remain closed until reevaluated and deemed safe to reopen, according to a press release from the municipality.
The public is encouraged can conduct business with staff members electronically or by phone, contact information is available at www.carrollvalley.org
Any payments or document submittals should be dropped in the silver box on the front porch of the municipal building, and it will be checked daily.
Carroll Valley Police ask that if residents need to file a report on a non-active incident that does not need an immediate response, they call the office at 717-642-8269, ext. 185 or email pdadmin@carrollvalley.org. All calls that need an officer to respond should still use 911 or the non-emergency 717-334-8101.
All borough council, authority, board, commission and committee meetings are canceled for the next two weeks and will then be re-evaluated.
Borough facilities will be unavailable to the organizations which meet there regularly for at least the next two weeks. Private rentals are still permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.