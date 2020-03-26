Gettysburg Girl Scouts are seeking the public's help in getting delicious treats to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brownie Troop 80288 is inviting people to consider donating money to give boxes of Girl Scout cookies to local hospitals for the doctors, nurses and staff dealing with the crisis.
"It's important that we do this because doctors and nurses are saving lives so the least we can do is give something back to them," Sullivan Phelps, daughter of Jimmy and Siri Phelps, said.
The donations will also help the local troop, which has been unable to set-up its traditional cookie booths during the pandemic, Phelps said.
Donations can be sent via Venmo at www.venmo.com/Cortney-Suerdieck, Phelps said.
