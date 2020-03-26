Confirmed COVID-19 cases rose from six to seven in Adams County as of midday Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Totals also increased in all the counties surrounding Adams except Franklin, which held steady at five.
Wednesday and Thursday totals were 20 and 21 for York, and 13 and 15 for Cumberland, according to the website.
Pennsylvania totals for the same two days rose: positive tests from 1,193 to 1,687; negative tests from 11,193 to 16,441; and deaths from 11 to 16, with none in the Adams area.
Cases were in 44 counties Wednesday versus 48 Thursday, according to the website.
In the adjoining Maryland counties, cases rose from seven to 14 in Frederick and five to seven in Carroll, according to that state’s Department of Health website.
Across Maryland, totals for Wednesday and Thursday rose from 423 to 580. Deaths were unchanged at four, none of them in the adjoining counties, according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.