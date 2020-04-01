Meeting by Zoom Monday evening, the Fairfield Area School District’s board was reassured students are getting the best possible efforts of teachers committed to ongoing learning amidst the coronavirus crisis.
Following the statewide shut-downs, Fairfield’s teachers and staff moved quickly to conduct instruction in new ways during a time when all students’ classrooms are in their homes.
“We’re building the plane while it’s already in the air,” Superintendent Michael Adamek said as he pointed to teachers’ creative adaptation to the new reality.
“We are doing our best to get the best product out there,” Adamek reassured board members and parents tuned into the virtual meeting.
High School Principal Brian McDowell acknowledged the special place in which seniors find themselves. They wonder if they’ll enjoy graduation on June 4 and if their final school prom will go off as planned.
“We will work toward getting answers” and communicating as soon as possible, he said. “We’re all in this together.”
Adamek told the board he feels it is fortuitous the school’s entire staff has been studying a book by George Couros entitled “The Innovator’s Mindset” this year.
“It seems to fit us,” he said, pointing to the teachers’ rapid adaptation to facilitating student learning in non-traditional formats.
Middle School Principal Patricia Weber praised her colleagues who she encouraged to “think outside the box.”
“Our undergrad and graduate school courses did not prepare us for this,” she said as she referred to the challenge of switching from traditional in-class instruction to virtual education within two weeks of the school shut-down orders.
“But they did teach us to teach and to touch lives” which remains the essence of education, Weber said.
Weber said she encourages teachers to follow Couros’ advice to become “the heroes in their own stories” who have six-word personal mission statements.
“We will succeed; it hasn’t won,” Weber said is her own sense of calling amidst the current crisis.
The administrators acknowledged the challenges encountered as a result of overload on the Schoology online educational platform.
As schools around the country logged into Schoology on Monday, system saturation caused interruptions. Around 11:30 a.m. widespread breakdowns occurred, and it dawned on Fairfield’s technology coordinator, Nate Makar, that “It’s bad when the west coast wakes up.”
Adamek and the principals urged students and parents having difficulties to contact teachers by email or telephone. They recognize special challenges for families with several students who may have only one computer or other device to complete assignments.
For those who may not have adequate internet access, assignment packets for a week can be picked up on Monday mornings, Adamek said.
Students lacking access to e-learning “can still use paper and pencil,” said Adamek.
The board also heard of continuing efforts to support those who are most vulnerable in their personal circumstances.
Staff and volunteers are providing grab-and-go lunches for children who normally depend on school lunches as a critical part of their daily nutrition.
On Mondays and Wednesdays, sack lunches for two days are delivered at the school. On Fridays, food for the weekend is offered by Ruth’s Harvest at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Fairfield.
Adamek expressed appreciation that many people and community groups are donating funds and food.
“This community has pulled together. People are reaching out but stay six feet apart,” he said.
While the bulk of time at Monday evening’s meeting was informational, the board took action on routine matters and two items of more long-term significance.
By unanimous vote, a motion to approve the budget of the planned Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) was adopted.
Business Manager Amy Simmons confirmed under the ACTI proposal Fairfield will realize a savings of $30,000 in the amount contributed to countywide joint educational programs.
Also approved unanimously was a resolution the district deemed essential business, completing the final phase of the school’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system overhaul.
In the absence of such a declaration, completion of the project which began last summer could be delayed under the current ban on non-essential construction projects.
“This involves air quality and mold mitigation,” which are essential to occupant health, Simmons said.
Depending on how long schools are closed, it is possible the HVAC work could begin before summer and enable the project to be completed ahead of schedule, Simmons and Adamek agreed.
The school board will again convene by Zoom on Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m. The agenda and log-in instructions will be posted on the district website, www.fairfieldpaschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.