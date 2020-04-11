All Adams County tax collector offices are closed until further notice.
Payments can be mailed, placed in drop boxes where available and paid by credit card where available. If requesting a receipt, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Consult your tax collector or municipal office for actual tax collector office hours after the state stay-at-home order is lifted. Taxpayers will continue to be encouraged to use mail, drop boxes or online payments to reduce face-to-face contact at that time.
Through Adams County Ordinance No. 1 of 2020, and due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Adams County commissioners are extending tax payment deadlines for 2020. Adams County real estate and per capita taxes deadlines are: To receive the 2 percent discount, pay by June 30; at par, July 1 through Oct. 31; and from Nov. 1 and thereafter, a 10 percent penalty will be added.
Similar resolutions and ordinances are approved or pending in each municipality in Adams County.
