Patients who have no emergent health needs and are either confirmed or suspected by a healthcare provider to have COVID-19 can visit a WellSpan dedicated clinic location for non-emergency treatment of health concerns.
Effective Wednesday, April 8, the previous clinic location at the WellSpan Adams Health Center on V-Twin Drive has moved to the WellSpan Digestive Health practice at 37 N. Fifth St. in Gettysburg.
For the care of non-emergency treatment of patients who are confirmed or suspected by a healthcare provider to have COVID-19 there are currently two non-emergency care COVID-19 clinics in Adams County:
• WellSpan Digestive Health, 37 N. Fifth St., Gettysburg. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• WellSpan Family Medicine – Cross Keys, 2900 Carlisle St., New Oxford. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For a complete list of WellSpan’s non-emergency care COVID-19 clinic sites and the latest information on WellSpan’s response to the virus, please visit WellSpan.org/Coronavirus.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for advice or schedule a WellSpan Online Urgent Care appointment. If you don’t have a primary care doctor and you have a question related to COVID-19, call the WellSpan Coronavirus Information Hotline toll-free at (855) 851-3641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.