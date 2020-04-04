The Penn State Extension office in Adams County, while temporarily closed to the public, is still available to help folks with plant concerns.
Anyone who has a plant question or concern is invited to send a detailed description via email to adamsmg@psu.edu. The Garden Hotline, which is staffed by Master Gardeners, is currently unable to accept telephone calls or plant samples.
The Master Gardners ask people to attach two or three high quality photos with their email to help identify the plant or diagnose the problem. Master Gardeners will respond promptly.
Another way to contact the service is to visit its Facebook page at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County to send messages and browse through the weekly video series, Master Gardener Mondays. These videos have tips, how-tos, and gardening ideas to help people throughout the season.
Ordinarily, soil test kits can be purchased at the Penn State Extension Adams County office. With the office closed, kits can be ordered online directly from the Penn State Analytical Laboratory at http://agsci.psu.edu/aasl. There are detailed instructions on how to submit a sample and the necessary forms are available to be printed and sent in with a sample and payment.
Water testing kits must be obtained by emailing the lab at aaslab@psu.edu or by calling 1-814-863-0841. A price listing and detailed instructions are available online
While the lab remains open, it is operating under an emergency contingency plan with limited capacity. Turn-around time for test results may be longer than usual. The lab asks that only high priority samples be submitted at this time. These include drinking water and agricultural samples associated with food/crop production.
