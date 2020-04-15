A local church has doubled a Gettysburg gas station owner’s generosity.
Ravi Singh, owner of Gateway Mini Mart on Baltimore Street, announced Monday he would give up to $3,000 worth of free gasoline to healthcare workers as a token of gratitude to the doctors, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed practical nurses, and certified nursing attendants who are working on the front lines treating those battling COVID-19.
"I know these are difficult times and I wanted to help my friends," Singh said.
Singh made the same offer at gas stations he owns in Blue Ridge Summit and Allentown. The gesture was well-received, Singh said, and Foursquare Church Lead Pastor Mark Chester wanted to keep the pumps flowing.
Chester and his wife, Geri, delivered a $3,000 check to Singh Wednesday morning, doubling the amount of free gas available to healthcare workers.
"Fear is contagious but I like to think generosity is contagious as well," Mark Chester said.
Savannah Morris, a certified nurses aide at the Gardens of Gettysburg, appreciated the offer. Morris visited the station Wednesday morning to fill up her tank and said the kindness she has received from people such as Singh and her employer have made this stressful time a little easier.
"Our management is working very hard to make everything 100 percent safe," Morris said. "This offer for free gas is very nice."
Kelly Smarsh, a registration specialist for WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, echoed Morris' thoughts. Smarsh had a big smile on her face, despite having just ended a five-hour shift at an outdoor COVID-19 test collection site while the weather was chilly.
"I thought it was the coolest thing," Smarsh said. "It was very nice."
Mark Chester hopes his church's donation inspires others to make similar acts of kindness.
Gateway Mini Mart will continue to offer front-line healthcare workers free gas until the $6,000 commitment is exhausted, Singh said. A hospital ID badge must be presented to receive the offer. The offer is limited to two fill-ups per week, per person.
