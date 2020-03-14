Adams County Commissioners are encouraging the public to “reduce visits to county facilities when possible” and use the county website or call during business hours, Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel said in an email Friday.
“It is understood that limiting exposure, staying home when sick, utilizing good personal hygiene, and keeping surfaces clean with disinfectant, are keys to slowing down COVID-19. Both the courts and the board of commissioners understands the obligation and necessity of maintaining effective operations during this pandemic. This is a situation that is rapidly changing, and we will adapt and respond to whatever is thrown at us. Our Adams County community is strong and resilient, Together, we will overcome this adversity, as a community, become even stronger,” Phiel said.
Phiel said the county and courts are implementing “staggered and work-from-home schedules” starting Monday until further notice.
All courthouse offices will remain open, but staffed with rotating personnel. The Department of Emergency Services will be closed to all public gatherings, he said.
The county continues to try and limit the spread of the virus by prioritizing the “cleaning and sanitizing at all county buildings,” Phiel said.
The commissioners will hold two public monthly meetings instead of four. The next meeting is scheduled for March 25. The March 18 meeting is cancelled.
Commissioners started preparing the coronavirus earlier this month by providing information to employees, taking additional protective measures and forming a task force comprised of people from the courts, commissioners, finance, emergency services, human resources and information technology.
As of about 5 p.m. Friday, 41 cases were announced in Pennsylvania, according to the state. None have been detected in Adams County.
Court changes
Court Administrator Don Fennimore said in an email Friday as the situation changes court operations are being examined “with the goal of continuing to meet our mission of providing dignified, respectful and efficient service” to the community.
“The Court has put in place a plan to minimize public gatherings through April 12, 2020. We will be requiring court proceedings, including Domestic Relations conferences, which can be conducted by telephone or video conferencing to be conducted in that manner. Non-critical proceedings which cannot be accommodated through technology will be continued to a time beyond April 12. The Court will hold those proceedings where fundamental rights are at issue, public safety concerns are present or an issue of immediate importance is impacted. Those proceedings will include a limited number of criminal cases, Protection From Abuse matters, emergency juvenile proceedings, custody proceedings which have exceptional concerns at play, emergency petitions and other cases as needed.”
“If conditions worsen, President Judge Michael George can petition the Supreme Court to declare a judicial emergency in Adams County, which could allow the Court to, amongst other things, suspend mandatory time frames regarding court proceedings,” Fennimore said.
Prison limits visits
Prison Warden Katy Hileman said in an email Friday “all contact visitation” with inmates with the exception of “necessary legal visits with attorneys” is prohibited.
“My Administration will continue to monitor the information as it becomes available and make the necessary changes to our protocol that are required to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 within the facility. This is a fluid situation that may require additional measures as it develops and we are prepared to make those changes when it becomes necessary,” Hileman said in an email.
A sign on the public entrance to the prison notifies people that “all individuals entering this building will be subject to a non-contact infrared temperature scan. If you refuse, you will denied entry.
“Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degress (f) or higher or displaying signs/symptoms of illness to include coughing/sneezing/shortness of breath shall be denied entry. Upon admission into the vestibule, please wait there to be scanned by the lobby officer. Do not go to the vestibule until you are scanned.”
Hileman made the decision about the signs, which “cover all access and entry points” and “enhanced protocol” with the “full support from the Adams County Prison Board” and the commissioners.
“We are currently using enhanced security screening, increased sanitation processes, inmate staff education, and limiting contact and movement in an effort to keep our employees and the inmate population safe and health and prevent potential potential exposure,” Hileman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.