All Gettysburg College students are in quarantine after the latest round of testing on campus, according to an update to the college’s website, Tuesday evening.
Gettysburg College set its alert level to “high" after an additional 24 students tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 1, according to a release. As of Sunday evening, 33 had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Three employees have also reported testing positive since Sunday, the release states. An additional 323 tests run between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 were negative.
In response, Gettysburg College classes will be taught remotely through Saturday, Sept. 5, according to the release. For the rest of the week, students are to remain in their rooms, except to pick up food from specified locations, use the restroom or to go to a scheduled COVID-19 testing appointment. Buildings will close by 10 p.m. during the quarantine.
Campus dining halls are closed, but students may pick up food from to-go locations, including Servo, the Atrium, or the Bullet Hole. Those needing academic materials or medication arriving by mail will need to arrange delivery through an on-campus hotline. The phone number is 717-337-6450.
Students with jobs on campus will only continue work if it is virtual, according to the release. Those working off-campus may still report to work, the statement says.
The college requested that all students remain on campus for the remainder of the week. However, students refusing to follow the guidelines will be required to return home immediately, the statement says.
More information can be found at the Gettysburg College webpage, www.gettysburgcollege.com/opening
*This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.