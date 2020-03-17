All Adams County public school districts are offering free meals to local students during the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown.
During a conference call Tuesday, leaders from every district said they will feed any child under 18 years old but those children must be in the car when an adult picks up their grab-and-go meal.
The Adams County Food Policy Council of Healthy Adams County, under the leadership of Yeimi Gagliardi, is also organizing a stay home food drive. Those wishing to donate items are asked to fill out a form available at https://tinyurl.com/rgc82sy and leave the items outside by noon on Thursday.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Gettysburg Times loading dock, 1570 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg, or Centenary UMC, 99 N. Main Street, Biglerville. Volunteers will pick up the donations and deliver them to the various programs distributing meals to children, Gagliardi said.
Bermudian
Free bagged lunches for all students 18 years of age and under are available weekends from 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations: York Springs Fire Department; Hampton Fire Department; Lake Meade Community Center; and East Berlin Community Center.
Conewago Valley
Free grab-and-go food meals will be available at New Oxford High School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students will receive a bag for the weekends.
Fairfield
Free grab-and-go meals will be available at Fairfield Area Middle School Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Thursday, students will receive an additional bag for meals on the weekend.
Gettysburg
Free grab-and-go meals will be available at Lincoln Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, children will receive an additional bag of food for each child for the weekend.
Upper Adams
Free meals can be picked up at Biglerville Elementary School from 4 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Adult meals are available by request for a cost of $5. Meal requests should be sent to freemeals@upperadams.org.
Littlestown
Cold bagged lunches will be available to all students enrolled at Littlestown School District from 11 a.m. to noon weekends at Maple Avenue Middle School.
Donations
Many of the weekend meals are being provided by Ruth’s Harvest and John’s Meals. Those who would rather make a financial donation than participate in the food drive can send checks to the following addresses:
John’s Meals — Make checks payable to “UACT — John’s Meals” and send to P.O. Box 593, Arendtsville, PA 17303.
Ruth’s Harvest: Make checks payable to Ruth’s Harvest Gettysburg, P.O. Box 4771, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Ruth’s Harvest Littlestown, c/o St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340
Ruth’s Harvest Fairfield, 13 E. Main St., Fairfield, PA, 17320
Upper Adams Food Pantry, P.O. Box 544, Biglerville, PA 17307
