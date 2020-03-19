Hamiltonban Township supervisors have cancelled their meetings through March, Supervisors Robert Gordon announced.
By majority of the board the regular meeting March 17 was cancelled, as well as “the planning commission meeting March 24,” he said.
Normal township work would continue, and the township office will observe regular hours, but “will not admit public walk-ins,” he said.
Township Secretary Nina Garretson will be available by telephone, and documents to be submitted or picked up must be left in the lobby.
There will be “no person-to-person contact in the office,” Gordon said.
Hamiltonban-Fairfield Joint Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman John Strahler said Saturday the status of a tree planting slated for March 28 has not been decided. The event was planned to plant 30 shade trees at the park, and invite families to help plant and share refreshments.
“I am looking into the tree planting schedule; hope we can stick to our plan,” he said, promising to update as information develops.
Hamiltonban Township supervisors plan to meet April 7 at 7 p.m. at the township meeting room, 23 Carrolls Tract Road. Residents should monitor the Hamiltonban Township website, and the information sign at the township office for updated information, he said.
