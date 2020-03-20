Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Gettysburg Times will publish print editions only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Currently, it is our plan to continue this schedule for two weeks.
In addition to the print edition, we are offering a free-to-read electronic edition, also known as an e-edition, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is an online version of the paper that looks exactly like it does in print.
The e-edition is available on our website, www.gettysburgtimes.com/eedition, and will be free to read on the designated days beginning Monday, March 23. E-edition access on print days will require a subscription.
Print subscribers already have access to the general website free of charge. To access the webpage they need to create a username and password on the site, then enter their account number. Staff at the Gettysburg Times office can provide the number if needed during business hours. Call 717-334-1131, email subscribe@gettysburgtimes.com or message us on Facebook.
The general website does not include access to the e-edition. That means comics, puzzles and other some syndicated content appear only in the e-edition.
New readers can look into all subscription options at www.gettysburgtimes.com/subscribe.
Thank you for your support of the Gettysburg Times. We will return to regular operations as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.