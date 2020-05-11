Adams County elected officials are taking a softer approach to opposing Gov. Tom Wolf’s business closure order than colleagues throughout the state.
Republican Commissioners Randy Phiel and Jim Martin sent a letter to Wolf, a Democrat, Friday asking the county be moved from the red to yellow phase of reopening.
Commissioners in neighboring Franklin County announced last week they are moving their county from red to yellow without Wolf’s permission. York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said he will not prosecute alleged violations against nonessential businesses that open early during the coronavirus pandemic.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett, also a Republican, made no firm stance on Monday and said each case would be reviewed by his office.
“At the time the Emergency Order was originally enacted, I provided direction to Adams County Law Enforcement regarding compliance with the order. To date, no citations have been issued in Adams County for violation of the order,” Sinnett wrote in an email. “Should a citation be issued, the Adams County District Attorney’s office will review the circumstances of the case and proceed accordingly.”
To enter the yellow phase, counties have to meet benchmarks set by the state, which include ramping up testing and contact tracing in order to identify and quarantine new cases before they become outbreaks. State officials also set a target for counties to see fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period, though they’ve emphasized that’s just one measure they’re considering.
The administration is also using a tool developed by Carnegie Mellon University to decide which regions can ease restrictions.
In the yellow phase, the stay-at-home order for residents is lifted, although they must still follow federal and state guidelines for social distancing and limit gatherings to fewer than 25 people.
Gyms, spas, hair and nail salons, casinos, and theaters must remain closed, and restaurants can still only offer carry-out and delivery. Other businesses can resume in-person services, though companies that can telework must continue to do so.
The Adams County commissioners will be joining members of the General Assembly from York and Adams counties today, Tuesday, May 11, to discuss “the need to reopen the local economy by allowing people to safely and responsibly return to work,” according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Republican Party.
The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Gene Latta Ford, 1565 Carlisle Pike, Hanover.
