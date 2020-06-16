“Day-trippers” are beginning to revive Adams County’s tourism economy, but a slow recovery is likely for hard-hit lodging businesses, Destination Gettysburg (DG) President Norris Flowers said Monday.
Countywide, payments by overnight guests at checkout plunged 72 percent in March and April combined, Flowers said.
Compared to 2019, income for lodging businesses dropped from $2.82 million to $985,443 in March, and from $4.36 million to $959,561 in April, Flowers said, citing figures reported to the county.
May figures are not yet available, but the lodging business remained “pretty dismal,” Flowers said.
On the brighter side, there has been “a little bit” of improvement so far in June, he said.
The pandemic-sparked plunge in overnight stays has sent DG’s revenue into a free fall, resulting in not just layoffs, but termination of half of its previous staff, Flowers said.
DG’s funding fell by $180,00 in March and April compared to 2019, Flowers said. That was in stark contrast to pre-virus January and February, when revenue was up by 20 percent over 2019, he said.
To market local tourism, DG receives 70.5 percent of proceeds from a 5-percent “pillow tax” on overnight stays. The county receives 17 percent, and 12.5 percent is divided among municipalities that both contain lodging businesses and maintain a full-time police force.
Because day-trippers are great for restaurants and shops, “we love them to death,” Flowers said.
“We’re in better shape than most destinations” because people are looking for “safe” places within a reasonable round-trip driving distance from their homes, Flowers said.
“We’re within 300 miles of 60 million people,” he said.
Among other promotion efforts, DG is “full-blasting” a message on 10 big digital billboards on I-95 in Philadelphia and other areas, Flowers said. That message is “Welcome back. We missed you,” he said.
