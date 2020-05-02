The Gettysburg Times will continue its three-day print publication schedule at least through May 15.
“The staff at the Gettysburg Times is eager to bring back the newspaper to our readers on a full-time basis. We miss our readers as much as you miss us,” said Harry Hartman, Times publisher. “When Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf rescinds the stay-at-home order and allows for non-essential businesses to re-open, the Gettysburg Times will be back to its normal publishing schedule. We ask all in Adams County to stand together with us and our neighbors as we fight out of this pandemic.”
Printed copies of the Gettysburg Times are available Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for home delivery and also for purchase at convenience stores and newspaper vending machines throughout Adams County.
During the three-day print schedule, all subscribers are being credited for one full week of home delivery for every two weeks that only three print issues are produced.
All Adams County residents are reminded that an electronic edition (e-edition) is available six days per week (Monday-Saturday) at www.gettysburgtimes.com.
To subscribe for home delivery, call the Times office at 717-339-2089 or 717-339-2067, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or go to www.gettysburgtimes.com.
