Conewago Valley School District has its first case of coronavirus, according to an email posted by a district parent on Facebook.
In an email from Superintendent Christopher Rudisill, parents and guardians were informed Thursday evening someone associated with New Oxford High School has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The letter did not indicate whether the person is a student or staff member.
“We can share with you that the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 will isolate for 10 days and be symptom-free and fever-free for 24 hours without medication before returning,” Rudisill wrote in the email.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health advised the high school remain open, according to the email.
As a result, classes resumed Friday after cleaning and disinfection of exposed spaces and classrooms, according to the email.
Everyone who may have been exposed while in the building was advised to quarantine for 14 days, according to the copy of the email posted on Facebook. Exposure is defined as being within six feet of the infected person for at least 15 minutes, the email reads.
The district will continue to communicate with the Department of Health and will share more information as soon as possible, the email reads.
“Ensuring that our students, staff and school environment are safe remains of greatest importance to us,” Rudisill wrote. “As a reminder, please continue to closely monitor your child’s health and seek medical attention if any new symptoms arise that are new or not explained for any other reason.”
Rudisill was unable to be contacted Friday before press time for comment.
