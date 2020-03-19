The world has changed rapidly the past two weeks.
Every corner of the world is being affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Your hometown newspaper, the Gettysburg Times, has long believed we don’t just cover the community – we are part of the community, which includes good times and bad. As is happening at many local businesses and national chain stores, we too have experienced financial setbacks due to diminished revenue.
Effective the week of Monday, March 23, we will only publish a print edition on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This reduction of print days is a temporary measure that is only planned for a two-week period at this point. Our plan is to resume to a six-day print edition when the pandemic subsides and revenue streams are revived. I know we all have great faith and confidence in our nation and our ability to beat back this menace, and we will do it together as Americans.
An e-edition, an electronic edition that looks like a print edition, will be available online to subscribers Monday through Saturday. Specific instructions on how to access the e-edition will be posted at the top of our website.
GettysburgTimes.com will continue to produce local news seven days a week. We have enhanced our statewide coverage thanks to our partners at Spotlight PA and PA Post.
Please know this was not an easy decision; this was one of the toughest decision I have ever had to make in my 30-plus years in the newspaper business.
We are still here for you seven days a week. Our news staff has been working tirelessly to inform the public about the rapidly-changing coronavirus pandemic and will continue to do so. Our coronavirus-related stories are free for all to read without a subscription on our website.
Thank you for your support of the Gettysburg Times. It is my honor to be not only the publisher but an Adams County resident, and I promise you we will be with you through this battle and long after it is won.
Harry Hartman, publisher
