The Gettysburg Area School District is offering free grab-and-go meals to students during the coronavirus shutdown, according to an email from Assistant Superintendent Christine Lay.
All children ages 18 years and younger are entitled to one free lunch and one free breakfast beginning Wednesday, according to the release. The meals can be picked up at Lincoln Elementary School, 98 Lefever St., Gettysburg, according to the release.
The meals will be available weekdays only but on Fridays, children will receive a bag of food for the weekend.
The district is asking people to maintain a distance of six feet between themselves and others, according to the email.
