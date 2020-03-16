Gettysburg College has put a halt to on-campus classes for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Classes will resume remotely on Monday, March 23, according to an email sent to staff and students Monday.
Gettysburg College President Robert Iuliano addressed the campus Monday focusing on concerns about COVID-19, also referred to as coronavirus. The college had initially planned an extended spring break through March 22 to provide time to study the evolution of the virus and its effects.
After further review, Iuliano wrote that campus will follow recommendations made by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention to limit large gatherings through April, in effect shutting down campus.
“After careful reflection and based on our informed assessment of the situation involving COVID-19, the College has decided that the health and safety of our community requires that we suspend our residential program and resume classes on an exclusively remote basis as of March 23,” he wrote.
Iuliano listed concerns regarding the health of students, staff members and the Gettysburg community. He also questioned the strength of response to an outbreak on campus, presenting challenges in providing social distancing in the residential environment with limited physical space.
“We cannot expect to rely on local health facilities to respond, which would likely be handling a spike in demand around the surrounding communities,” Iuliano wrote. “As a responsible partner to our local and regional neighbors, we must be cognizant about the burdens we impose on their health and safety infrastructures.”
Iuliano wrote that he received several letters from students urging classes to continue. Students, particularly seniors, wished to finish their college experience with the friends and teachers they hold dear. Others stressed the importance of experienced gained from co-curricular and extracurricular activities. Co-curricular programs such as the Center for Career Engagement and the Garthwait Leadership Center will reach out to students individually, he added.
“We will do all we can to create other opportunities for connections to occur,” Iuliano wrote.
For those with financial concerns, Iuliano wrote that the college would “continue to work with you as we can.”
Further questions were directed to an online FAQ document, https://www.gettysburg.edu/coronavirus/. A phone bank, reachable at 717-337-8800, was made available at 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday and will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following days, Iuliano wrote.
A series of online townhalls will follow later this week to address student and community concerns, he added.
