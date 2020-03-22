Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Adams County stood at five as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.
The county’s first case was confirmed Thursday; by noon Friday, the total had increased to four.
Cases were confirmed in all surrounding counties in recent days.
Sunday afternoon, the totals stood at 11 in Cumberland County, 10 in York County, and one in Franklin County, according to the DOH website.
At the same time, the Maryland Department of Health website listed four cases in Carroll County and one in Frederick County.
For Pennsylvania as a whole, there were “479 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs,” according to a DOH statement issued Sunday.
“There are 4,964 patients who have tested negative, and two total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending,” according to the statement, which said cases were present in 33 counties. “All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.”
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” the statement quotes Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine as saying.
“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now, stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” Levine said.
