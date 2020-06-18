The Upper Adams School Board Tuesday adopted a 2020-21 budget without a property tax rate increase.
No discussion preceded the 8-0 vote, but officials agreed before last month’s identical preliminary vote that a tax hike would be inappropriate when residents are dealing with the pandemic’s economic disruptions.
The budget includes using qualified long-term substitute teachers to fill one art and one music position. Substitutes are less expensive than regular hires and leave options open for longer-term staffing decisions, officials said.
It also allows average class sizes to increase to about 26 by not adding a fifth-grade teacher
The budget retains the current tax rate of 15.1367 mills and includes spending of $30.16 million and revenue of $29.52 million.
To close that gap, the budget spends down the district’s unassigned fund balance from an expected total of nearly $1.48 million at the end of next month to about $840,000 at the same time next year. The fund balance accumulates from year to year as a hedge against unexpected costs.
The budget also includes no replacement for retiring Bendersville Elementary School Principal Ann Wolfe, and delays a decision on hiring an assistant principal for the new Upper Adams Intermediate School, which will be housed at an expanded Arendtsville Elementary School after Bendersville Elementary School closes.
The board formalized that closing by an 8-0 vote, concluding a lengthy process. The possibility of closing the school has been discussed for years.
The building will remain available if needed this fall because of social-distancing requirements or any delays in building expansion under way at Arendtsville, Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
Shuttering a school that has been open for 69 years is “a big deal,” board President Tom Wilson said. He and others thanked Wolfe and Bendersville’s staff and faculty for their contributions over the years.
Bendersville created “many fond memories,” said board member Chris Fee, the father of three children who attended the school.
“I’m sad, but it’s time for the district to move on,” Fee said.
The board also approved some raises for 2020-21, based on evaluations and cost-of-living adjustments.
Pay for 10 administrators will rise by a combined total of $39,962, up 4 percent from this year. Pay for 43 classified employees, ranging from office workers to teaching assistants, will rise by a combined total of $45,475, up by 3.87 percent. Both votes were 8-0.
The board’s next meeting may take place in person, after months of remote sessions due to the coronavirus.
Wilson asked administrators to look into conducting the July 21 meeting with appropriate social distancing. Using the Biglerville High School cafeteria rather than the board meeting room would provide additional space, he said. The meeting is set for 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s meeting was conducted via the Zoom teleconferencing platform and live-streamed to the public via YouTube.
Previous meetings were Zoom-only, but a committee meeting two weeks ago was briefly derailed when someone filled the screen with swastikas and inappropriate images.
Absent Tuesday was board member Ed Ponce.
