Confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew to six in Adams County as of noon Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website. The total was up from five Sunday.
Cases in surrounding counties Monday were 12 in Cumberland, 10 in York, and one in Franklin. The Cumberland total was up by one versus Sunday; the others were unchanged.
In neighboring Maryland counties, the Monday totals were five in Carroll and two in Frederick, according to that state’s Department of Health website. Both were up by one from Sunday.
In Pennsylvania, “there are 644 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 6,595 patients who have tested negative, and 3 total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending,” according to a DOH statement issued Monday. The total was up from 479 Sunday.
“All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital,” according to DOH.
“One new death in Montgomery County” brought the statewide fatality count to three, according to DOH.
