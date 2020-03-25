The Times would like to remind area anglers that the regional Mentored Youth Trout Day will not take place this Saturday, as previously scheduled. This special fishing day for youth has been rescheduled as a statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, April 11.
Likewise, the regional Opening Day of trout season, originally scheduled for April 4, has been rescheduled as a statewide Opening Day, Saturday, April 18.
Again, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is operating under a consolidated statewide schedule for all counties during the 2020 trout season. Under this revised plan, a single Mentored Youth Trout Day will occur on Saturday, April 11 and a single statewide Opening Day of trout season will take place on Saturday, April 18.
This is done in order to reduce large gatherings of the number of anglers traveling into the area for regional opening days.
