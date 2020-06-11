Tables for public use may be placed in a few parking spaces on Lincoln Square, Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
Approximately three spaces in the square’s northwest quadrant may be closed beginning as early as the July 4 weekend, Gable said.
Tables could be used for takeout or food truck fare or possibly reserved for use by local nonprofit groups, he said.
If the plan comes to fruition, it would be part of a pilot program aimed at using parking spaces to provide additional space to help businesses comply with indoor social-distancing standards, he said.
For weeks, borough officials have discussed the use of parking spaces during a time when parking demand is low due to businesses being closed by the pandemic.
Early ideas included making parking spaces available for eatery tables and shops’ merchandise, but the focus shifted during Monday’s council meeting.
The latest idea would keep parking spaces clear so pedestrians could walk around tables and merchandise placed on sidewalks.
“In essence, it increases the width of the sidewalk,” Gable said.
Restaurants holding state permits to serve alcohol outdoors must do so at tables directly adjacent to the business, borough Planning Zoning and Code Enforcement Director Carly Marshall said.
The streets passing through Lincoln Square are highways under the control of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, but the borough likely has the ability to proceed with the idea because the state vehicle code permits special initiatives “in the larger public interest” such as promoting social distancing, Gable said.
“Rolling street closures” are another concept under review with the same aim of aiding businesses as they maintain social distancing indoors, he said.
The idea would be to create a temporary “pedestrian mall” by closing one of the four first blocks radiating out from the square, Gable said. The closure would extend from late Friday to early Monday, with the specific block changing each weekend, he said.
In light of such ideas, it is time to reconsider the borough’s ban on pedestrians carrying open alcohol containers, council President Jake Schindel said. Council member Matt Moon agreed.
The street closures could create safety hazards by reducing fire engines’ access to downtown buildings, said council member Wesley Heyser, a member of the Gettysburg Fire Department. Alleys are too narrow for modern engines, he said.
Member John Lawver expressed concern about the effect of detours on emergency response vehicles.
Gable requested and, by consensus, received the council’s permission to keep moving forward with planning. Schindel asked him to confer with the fire department.
Businesses using parking spaces would pay a fee to help offset costs to the borough, Marshall said.
