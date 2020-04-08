Adams County positive coronavirus cases rose but deaths remained at zero as of midday Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Adams cases totaled 33, up from 28 Tuesday.
The same pattern held in surrounding Pennsylvania counties: Cumberland, 84 cases, up from 77, with deaths unchanged at two; Franklin, 43 cases, up from 39, with zero deaths; York, 233 cases, up from 218, with two deaths.
Statewide there were 16,239 total cases, up from 14,559; deaths, 310 up from 240; and negative tests, 82,299, up from 76,719.
Gov. Tom Wolf Tuesday ordered commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff until further notice to honor the victims of the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the state website.
Cases and deaths were up in adjoining Maryland counties, according to that state’s website.
Carroll’s totals were 186 cases and 18 deaths Wednesday, up from 159 and 16.
Frederick’s were 199 cases, up from 151. Deaths held steady at four.
Statewide there were 5,529 total postives, up from 43,371; deaths, 124, up from 103; and negative tests, 32,933, up from 27,256.
