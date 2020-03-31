Unlike surrounding counties, Adams was not under a stay-at-home order Tuesday.
Gov. Tom Wolf imposed the order on Franklin Tuesday, Cumberland Monday, and York Saturday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Counties under Wolf’s order totaled 33 as of Tuesday, including some 85 percent of the state’s population, according to the Associated Press.
Exceptions to the order include working at a “life-sustaining” business that is still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative, or heading outside to exercise, according to AP.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statewide order Monday.
Confirmed cases in Adams rose from eight Monday to nine as of midday Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Totals for the surrounding state counties also increased: Cumberland, 24 to 36; Franklin, 12 to 19; York, 54 to 66.
A death reported over the weekend in Cumberland remained the only fatality in surrounding Pennsylvania counties as of Tuesday.
Totals across Pennsylvania rose from Monday to Tuesday, according to the website: positive tests from 4,087 in 59 counties to 4,843 in 60 counties; deaths from 49 to 63; negative tests from 33,777 to 37,645.
Confirmed cases also rose in the adjoining Maryland counties, from 26 to 33 in Frederick and from 82 to 92 in Carroll, according to that state’s website.
In Carroll, a second resident died at a Mt. Airy long-term care facility where dozens of residents and staff were sickened, according to media reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.