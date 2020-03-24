Gettysburg CARES (Combined Emergency Resources for Emergency Shelter) is among the latest local groups hit by COVID-19 mandates.
CARES ended its season early because of the pandemic virus, according to Mary Stevenson and Jim Lohuis, board member and president, respectively.
“We closed Sunday,” Stevenson said, noting the shuttering of area churches was a contributing factor in the decision. “We are working under pandemic guidelines.”
CARES shelters homeless people in churches during cold-weather months, usually from mid-October through April.
CARES shut down for the season five weeks earlier than its planned annual closure, Lohuis said.
Deciding to end the program early this year was a “difficult” decision, both Lohuis and Stevenson said.
No program participants were ill with the virus at the time of the decision, so that was not a contributing factor.
“Everyone was healthy,” Stevenson said.
Lining up volunteers had become problematic because of the virus threat, she said.
“We require three volunteers each night,” said Stevenson.
One person serves as the host, greeting people as they enter the church and showing them around, plus two others sleep over, usually one man and one woman, Lohuis said.
“So many of the church volunteers are in the at-risk category,” Stevenson said.
Currently, CARES is helping 11 people, all adults. Others who participated in the program earlier in the season have already found housing alternatives, she said.
Rather than cast them out on the street immediately, CARES offered a temporary alternative to allow them some transition time.
“We put them up in a motel for seven nights,” said Stevenson.
Unfortunately, when that time runs out the people will have to find other accommodations, she said.
“They will be on the street if they don’t find housing,” she said.
Some have contacted family members and hope to shelter with them, at least for a while.
This year CARES has seen a number of its guests already find housing solutions, she said.
“Many we’ve seen this year have found places, and some of those are taking in others. They are all coming together and working together in this situation,” she said.
The closing of the Gettysburg Soup Kitchen has also impacted the CARES participants, Lohuis and Stevenson said.
Normally volunteers would make breakfast at the soup kitchen for the CARES guests, but since it has shut down that hasn’t been an option, Stevenson said.
“People have been wonderful donating breakfast foods, and microwavable food,” she said.
About CARES
CARES, in its eighth season of helping the homeless during the winter, has grown exponentially since it began, Lohuis said.
Starting with seven churches participating at its beginning, 14 churches now offer the homeless overnight shelter during cold weather, he said.
“We had planned for 28 weeks this year, with each church doing two consecutive weeks, then we move on to another church,” he said, noting the coronavirus caused the program to close five weeks sooner than planned.
CARES has a nightly capacity of 30, but “can exceed” that number if there are small children involved, he said.
Under normal circumstance, for breakfast the participants would either walk to the soup kitchen or be transported if the host church was outside town, after which “they would be on their way” until evening, he said.
“Many do have jobs. Others would go to our resource center on York Street,” he said.
The resource center has computers which allow CARES participants to look for jobs and housing, he said.
CARES also offers a medical clinic for the guests. Doctors and nurses volunteer at the clinic, said Lohuis.
Typically, the soup kitchen would be available to serve lunch, and CARES would provide a “light” evening meal, he said.
CARES isn’t working under normal condition, Stevenson said.
Moving forward
Unfortunately, nothing has been typical the past week or more, said Stevenson.
“It was a hard shutdown,” Lohuis said.
People are in need of finding immediate housing.
“It’s gone fairly well this year finding people housing” using the voucher system, while some years’ past didn’t see as many people find a more permanent place to live, he said.
But, the voucher system can take time, and then there has to be a landlord willing to accept the vouchers, he said.
“There’s just a lot of different factor,” said Lohuis.
All in all, Gettysburg is a caring community, coming together to help others, so much more than a big city, Stevenson said, noting her confidence in being able to work out the details of helping people find living accommodations.
“We (CARES) will be back in the fall, in mid-October,” Stevenson said with confidence.
Anyone who would like to help out CARES may do so by sending a donation to CARES, P.O. Box 3814, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
