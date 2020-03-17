Those who care for elders and other medically at-risk Adams County residents are addressing challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
For example, in keeping with guidance from federal and state authorities, Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is generally not permitting visitation in its healthcare, personal care, and skilled nursing facilities, Communications Officer Mindy Langer said Tuesday.
Cross Keys also shut down its drop-off adult day care service as of Friday, with the closing to continue until state and federal authorities allow reopening, Langer said. Affected families received help with obtaining placement through the Adams County Office for Aging, she said.
Those who do enter the facilities near New Oxford, such as emergency medical and funeral home personnel, are screened for symptoms, travel, and potential exposure, Langer said. Those who pass the screening have their temperature taken to rule out fever before being allowed in, she said.
Movement of staff members and others between different buildings and units is also restricted, Langer said.
Visitation by loved ones is permitted in end-of-life situations as “determined on a case by case manner in collaboration with resident’s physician, Department of Health and Cross Keys Village,” according to Langer.
Despite visitation limitations, maintaining communication between families and residents is vital, so Cross Keys is facilitating video communication in addition to phone calls, she said.
Also to keep residents’ spirits up, “we do still have our community life team working with residents” to provide “programs and activities during the day” within federal and state guidelines, she said.
Residents receiving health and personal care total about 300 on the 334-acre campus at U.S. Route 30 and Pa. Route 94, Langer said.
Virus concerns are also affecting some 700 independent-living residents, she said.
Normally, the campus is an “extremely busy and vibrant community” where residents “always refer to us as a ‘cruise ship’ because there’s always something going on,” Langer said.
But now, nearly all events have been canceled and independent residents have been asked to limit visits by family and friends, she said. Informal card and book groups have been asked not to meet, and everyone is being reminded to use social-distancing techniques to prevent the virus from spreading, such as staying six feet apart, Langer said.
A volunteer-operated shuttle that moves around the campus so residents can visit their doctors is still running, but with a limit of a single rider, and with vehicle surfaces wiped down for sanitation, she said.
Cross Keys is keeping residents current on coronavirus developments, Langer said. Cross Keys Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Evans used the campus-wide closed-circuit television system Tuesday to inform residents about the shutdown of non-essential businesses ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf, she said.
“We serve a community that’s vulnerable, but we know we’ll get through this. This is a time when we’re shining. Our entire team is amazing,” she said.
Similar facilities are facing similar virus-related issues and finding similar solutions with the help of state and federal guidance, Langer said.
“We’re all going through this,” she said.
For example, the website of Home Instead Senior Care, which provides in-home services in Adams and surrounding areas, includes a statement from CEO Jeff Huber.
“Because older adults are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19,” caregivers “receive specific training on reducing the risk of illness that we continue to revisit and reemphasize with our teams,” according to Huber’s statement.
The company is keeping a close eye on developments, keeping personnel informed, and “monitoring the health and well-being of individuals who are part of the Home Instead network, and we’ll continue to follow direction” provided by health authorities, the statement reads.
