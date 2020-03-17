Gettysburg and Cumberland police departments are better protected against COVID-19 thanks to a helping hand from Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS).
Because of the virus pandemic, AREMS donated and fitted police with masks.
“Everybody understands that the need to stop the spread of this disease is important,” Eric Zaney, AREMS chief, said.
As of Monday afternoon, 12 Gettysburg and five Cumberland Township police officers were fitted with N95 masks. The Conewago Township Police Department chief also received a mask, Zaney said.
“We identified they were a high risk group,” Zaney said of the police.
Zaney forwarded information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to numerous local law enforcement agencies, a representative with the National Park Service and an Adams County detective to help assure their safety.
Police departments interested in training and a mask may contact Zaney at 717-476-3697.
Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny expressed appreciation for the mask donations.
“We will be having all of the officers fitted for masks,” he said.
Officers could also wear additional protective equipment such as gloves to limit the spread of the virus.
“We don’t want sick first responders,” he said
The public should not be afraid to call 9-1-1 in an emergency, said Glenny.
“We are here to serve,” he said.
As more information is shared about COVID-19, Glenny said the public should try to stay focused.
“Let’s not panic. Let’s keep calm,” he said.
Frequent hand washing is a good preventative measure, he said.
Cumberland Township Police Chief Don Boehs said there are plans to get all police officers fitted for the mask.
“It is highly suggested that they wear them,” he said, adding officers might also wear gloves.
The public has been supportive of the community during this time of uncertainty related to the virus, said Boehs.
Someone donated cleaning products for the police department. A Maryland company donated surgical masks after a county resident contacted them, he said.
Masks
When fitted for these masks, people are asked a series of questions pertaining to their medical and respiratory history.
A bitter solution is sprayed lightly while the person wears the mask to determine whether it can be tasted. Additional sprays are then done to assess the fit of the mask.
“If at any time they do taste bitterness, the whole test needs to start over,” Rhianna Zaney, an emergency medical technician with AREMS, said.
AREMS will provide replacement masks if they become unusable, Eric Zaney said, noting AREMS maintains a supply of such masks during medical emergencies.
The public needs to take precautions, he urged.
“We know it’s here (in the state). We know it’s a rapidly spreading disease,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.