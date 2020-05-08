Shortly before noon Friday, volunteer firefighters from Fairfield Fire and EMS and Fountaindale Fire Companies joined Carroll Valley Borough Police Department and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service on an important mission, showing gratitude for healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first stop on their journey was Comfort Care on Franklin Street. Residents sat on the assisted living facility’s porch and waved to the parade. A fire police vehicle pulled into the parking lot and volunteers delivered a pan of lasagna for the employees.
The caravan then traveled to WellSpan Family Medicine, where they were greeted with a sign of mutual respect. Letters made from construction paper were inserted into the ground and spelled out “Thank you first responders.” One employee held a sign that read “Thank you heroes.”
“We wanted to reverse parade them. They deserve it, too” Jaime Buffington, practice manager said. “This is great, I wish we could do it every day.”
Liz Vaughn, health coach, said the office is also grateful to Foursquare Church for delivering coffee to the employees earlier in the day.
Bill Jacobs, Fairfield Fire and EMS chief, said the parade was another extension of the department’s commitment to supporting the community.
“It’s just what we do,” Jacobs said. “We always try to help them when we can. If we have extra food after a feed, we usually drop it off at Comfort Care for the residents and staff.”
